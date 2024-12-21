Sangster International Critical To Tourism Development

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz says the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in St. James is a critical driver of Jamaica’s tourism and economic development.

Mr. Vaz made the remarks in a statement delivered by President and Chief Executive Officer of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), Audley Deidrick, during the SIA Airport Forum held at the facility on December 17.

Minister Vaz noted that over the past two decades, the airport has undergone a “remarkable” transformation, which reflects a steadfast commitment to modernization and excellence.

“Key milestones include the expansion of the terminal which has significantly enhanced capacity and passenger comfort, and the completion of the east concourse, improving connectivity and efficiency within the airport, which is where we are now. Additionally, the introduction of upgraded duty-free concessions has elevated the traveller experience, offering a world-class retail environment,” he stated.

“These accomplishments, among others, underscore the airport’s role as a critical driver of Jamaica’s tourism and economic development, setting a benchmark for aviation standards in the region. These improvements are updated as per safety compliance measures to meet international standards. So, as is stated there, it’s not just tidying up the place, but maintaining these improvements in line with international standards,” Mr. Vaz added.

The Minister said this year has been a transformative one for the SIA, while highlighting several key accomplishments that showcase MBJ Airport’s commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction.

“At the heart of any airport’s success lies the passenger experience. This year, the MBJ implemented new kiosks, enabling passengers to check in quickly and efficiently, significantly reducing wait times during peak travel periods,” Mr. Vaz outlined.

The Minister added that MBJ Airports’ commitment to luxury and comfort also saw the expansion of the lounges, offering a premium experience to travellers.

He noted that these spaces which were designed to reflect Jamaica’s culture and hospitality, are now among the best in the Caribbean, further enhancing the reputation of SIA as a world-class gateway.

“In addition to these upgrades, a key highlight of 2024 was the completion of Phase II of the runway expansion project, which has increased SIA’s capacity to accommodate larger aircrafts. This is a vital step in meeting the growing demand for air travel and positioning Jamaica as a major hub for long-haul and transcontinental flights,” he stated.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer at MBJ Airports, Shane Munroe, said that the vision for SIA is for the facility to remain the leading tourist destination gateway in the region.

“[We want to] exceed passenger expectations while maintaining our uniquely Jamaican character and creating unforgettable first and last impressions of Jamaica. This vision has guided us to remarkable achievements, which certainly would not be possible without our key stakeholders, and of course, our MBJ employees,” Mr. Munroe emphasized.

During the forum, Mr. Munroe also gave an update on the various projects being undertaken at the airport.