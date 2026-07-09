Sangster International Becomes First English-Speaking Caribbean Airport to Secure Level 3 Carbon Certification

Sangster International Airport (SIA) has become the first airport in the English-speaking Caribbean to achieve level-three certification under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe, who said that the milestone reflects the airport’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions while advancing sustainable airport operations.

Addressing a recent virtual forum, Mr. Munroe said the accreditation recognises the SIA’s efforts across the wider airport community.

He noted that while earlier accreditation levels focused primarily on the airport’s own operations, level three requires collaboration with airlines and other airport partners to reduce emissions collectively.

“It’s certainly international recognition that MBJ has moved beyond just managing and measuring its own emissions but is now engaged in the wider airport community in a coordinated approach to carbon reduction,” he said.

“At level three, the airport responsibility certainly expands. It’s no longer about what MBJ controls… but we are starting to look at our airlines, our ground handlers, our concessionaires and other onsite partners to ensure that we make environmentally responsible [decisions] and there is a shared commitment to reducing emissions at MBJ,” he stated.

Mr. Munroe underscored that the achievement complements MBJ’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes renewable-energy investments and internationally recognised management systems.

“One of the highlights of this achievement is that we are the first, certainly in the English-speaking Caribbean, to achieve this credential,” he pointed out.

Mr. Munroe said that MBJ intends to continue investing in environmentally-responsible infrastructure as SIA expands to meet future demand.