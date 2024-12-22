Sangster International Airport gets Two New E-gates

The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James, has enhanced its immigration and customs processing with the installation of two new e-gates among other digital solutions, in time for the busy holiday season.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang toured the airport on Saturday (December 21) to observe the operation of the e-gates, specifically designed for Jamaican travellers.

Dr. Chang told journalists that the e-gates will allow travellers who complete their C5 immigration forms online, to move swiftly through the arrival process.

“Everyone knows that the winter season is a big time for Jamaica as tourists, as well as a huge number of Jamaicans are coming in. It impacts on the whole operation of the airport and so I had to see how the operational activities are proceeding,” he stated.

The airport has also established 100 checking points for incoming passengers, incorporating agents, kiosks and e-gates.

Dr. Chang said this digital transformation is part of the Government’s broader initiative to modernise Jamaica’s administrative systems.

He commended the team at the Passport, Immigration, and Citizenship Agency (PICA) for their efforts in ensuring the smooth operation of the system, despite the challenges posed by the busy season.

For his part, Acting Chief Executive Officer of PICA, Mr. Garth Williams, said similar systems have been implemented at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, including four e-gates and 20 kiosks.

Meanwhile, Jamaican Maureen Charlton, who was returning from the United States, praised the new system’s efficiency.

She pointed out that while she misses the human interaction of the traditional processing, the automated system significantly reduces wait times during peak periods.

“The kiosk is a good change,” Ms. Charlton said.