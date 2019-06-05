Sangster Airport Fastest Growing in Caribbean – Minister Montague

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is now the fastest growing facility of its kind in the region.

“We saw a six per cent growth over 2017 and are projecting a three per cent growth in 2019,” the Minister said during his contribution in the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 4).

Citing improvement works, he noted that the airport’s Ticketing Hall has been renovated and is now open, a new shopping area and food court are to be developed, and plans are far advanced to increase the size of the Immigration and Customs Hall.

“The installation of 30 ticketing kiosks in the Ticketing Hall, the most in any airport in the Caribbean, is enhancing the departure experience. We intend to place kiosks in select hotels,” the Minister said.

In addition, he noted that installation of more than 50 immigration kiosks by the Passport Immigration Citizenship Agency (PICA) has helped to reduce waiting times.

“An expanded security checkpoint area, extended runways and installing of a Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at both ends of the runway, will increase safety,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Montague told the House that divestment of Norman Manley International Airport is “fully on track” for the operators to assume control in October of this year.