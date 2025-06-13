Sandy Bay Primary Wins Rural Trees for Peace Competition

Sandy Bay Primary School in Hanover has emerged victorious as the rural champion in the Trees for Peace 2024-2025 competition.

The school accepted its trophy for an outstanding peace garden that integrated lessons in peace with environmental stewardship, during an awards ceremony, held on the school grounds, on Thursday, June 12.

The competition was a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and the Violence Prevention Alliance. More than 120 basic, primary, and secondary institutions across Jamaica registered for the contest.

George Headley Primary School in St. Andrew was awarded the urban champion title.

Avondale Preparatory and Kindergarten in Kingston secured the top spot at the early-childhood level, while New Forest High in Manchester took home the high-school-level winner title.

Recognition went to Maryland Primary and Infant School in Hanover, which won the Social Media Award, and Merlene Ottey High School, recipient of the Resilience Award.

Addressing the event, Regional Director in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, pointed to the importance of nurturing both peace and nature, especially against the backdrop of societal challenges, such as crime and violence.

“A special thanks to our students, teachers and principals for all your efforts and action in this impactful project. This event marks the culmination of months of meaningful student engagement and peaceful environmental actions across several schools islandwide,” Dr. Pinnock said.

“Today, we pause to recognise those who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to building a culture of peace and environmental stewardship,” she added.

Dr. Pinnock commended Sandy Bay Primary for winning the rural title. She indicated that the school’s peace garden is a calm, quiet space for sitting, thinking, reflecting, and peacefully resolving problems.

“It is a reminder that peace begins with me. Students, this garden is not just for sitting and looking pretty. It is a symbol of non-violence, friendship and growth. It reminds us that peace begins with each one of us,” she said.

Sandy Bay Primary School Principal, Eugenie Simpson, said the project points to education’s vital role in violence prevention, cooperation and conflict resolution.

She commended the students for demonstrating that young people can be leaders in creating a better society.

“These plants, be they flowers, herbs or trees remind us daily that peace, like nature, must be cultivated with care and intention,” Ms. Simpson said.

The Peace Garden Competition serves as a direct response to violence in schools and addresses the critical need for safe, restorative spaces within educational environments.

By merging peace education with environmental care, the initiative aims to ensure that the values cultivated within these green spaces extend into homes and communities and lay the foundation for a more passive society.

Partnering on the event were the Ministry of National Security, the Forestry Department, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), and 4-H Clubs and other groups.