Sam Sharpe Honoured On December 27

A ceremony to honour the life and legacy of National Hero the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe for his role in the historic Emancipation War of 1831-1832 was held in Catadupa, St. James, the parish of his birth, on December 27.

The event was designated Sam Sharpe Day Celebrations, held in collaboration with the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Catadupa Heritage and Eco Tours.

It provided an immersive experience with cultural songs and dances, a cultural selector clash, traditional foods, craft, bonfire, exhibitions, and an interactive community tour.

Through this celebratory event, the organisers hope to promote the offerings of Catadupa locally and internationally.

During the opening ceremony, acting Director of Product Development and Community Tourism at TPDCo, Kerry-Ann Lowe Mullings, underscored that the celebrations were important for the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next.

She outlined that TPDCo has been fortunate to collaborate closely with the Catadupa Benevolent Society, which paved the way for the launch of the Catadupa Heritage and Eco Tours in the community.

The tours, which were launched in July last year, seek to share and preserve the legacy of Sam Sharpe, as well as promote the rich collection of natural and cultural heritage assets that exist within the community.

Participants can expect a vibrant and authentic community tour, breathtaking views, Jamaican vibes and great local cuisine.

“Over the past three years, we have worked tirelessly with the community to revive the tourism interest here in Catadupa. TPDCo will continue to support the community to ensure that your tourism efforts are sustainable,” Mrs. Lowe Mullings said.

She reminded citizens that they are “resilient, hardworking, and despite any adversities that we may face, we will survive and thrive. Like ‘Daddy Sharpe’, we must be fearless in our pursuit for a better life, a better community, and a better Jamaica.”

The celebrations were held under the theme, ‘Honouring our Hero, securing our future’.