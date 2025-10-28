Safeguard Health Of Children – Minister Tufton

Parents and guardians are being advised to safeguard the health of children during and after Hurricane Melissa.

During a visit to the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St. Andrew on Monday (October 27), Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that children should be discouraged from playing in puddles of water, which may be contaminated and, therefore, pose health risks.

He said parents should also ensure that food and water are being properly stored and discard food that shows signs of spoilage.

“After the event, remember now, the waterborne-related diseases, the spoiled food, them playing in contaminated water outdoors. These are the things that will make them end up at A & E (Accident and Emergency),” he pointed out.

He also urged parents to talk to their children about the hurricane.

“Children would not have experienced this level of storm, and so they need to be supported. The wind, the flooding – it will create some trauma on them, some psychological trauma,” he said.

The Minister also visited the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St. Andrew, Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, and the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon, where he looked at the readiness of the facilities and gave the staff words of encouragement and support.