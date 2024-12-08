Safe Bites Eateries Award Launched

Food safety standards in Jamaica are set to be revolutionised with the launch of the Food Hygiene Bureau’s Safe Bites Eateries Award.

The launch took place at the Cardiff Hotel and Spa in St. Ann’s Bay on December 4.

The initiative, described as an ‘Excellence Award’, aims to recognise and certify restaurants, hotels, guest houses and cafes, among other establishments islandwide, that meet the highest food safety and hygiene standards.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Dr. Marva Hewitt, told JIS News that the initiative is intended to enhance confidence in Jamaica’s food industry by implementing a holistic risk-based approach that tracks food from the farm to the table.

“Where are they getting their food from? Who are the suppliers? Do they know enough about what has happened to the food? Are they being opened properly? Are our farm produce receiving the proper fertilisers? Are they being transported properly? Are they being stored properly? Are they being prepared and handled properly by the trained personnel?” Dr. Hewitt outlined.

The programme is a partnership with the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) to further bring global credibility to the initiative.

Certified businesses will receive the ‘Safe Bites’ seal, a mark of assurance that signals compliance with strict hygiene and operational guidelines, according to the CEO.

Additionally, Dr. Hewitt said that an accompanying web-based app will allow locals and tourists to identify Safe Bites-certified establishments easily, to further enhance trust and accessibility.

“It’s an award programme, and every year, we will be giving out certificates and trophies to those businesses that are in full compliance. The Food Hygiene Bureau is well equipped. We have been experts in the business since 1999. Our tagline is about protecting consumer health rights through training and proactive systems,” she told JIS News.

Dr. Hewitt pointed out that the programme’s overarching goal is to protect ‘Brand Jamaica’.

She emphasised that a single food safety incident can tarnish Jamaica’s reputation globally, thus making initiatives like Safe Bites critical for sustaining the country’s culinary appeal.

Dr. Hewitt said certified establishments will benefit from increased customer trust and loyalty, thereby driving repeat business and bolstering their global competitiveness.

“Customers are looking for safe places to eat, and once you have your premises on our Safe Bites website, you’re among the best globally,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Cardell Wickham, highlighted the initiative’s significance in promoting health and safety standards across Jamaica’s food industries. He added that the programme will also celebrate culinary excellence in St Ann.

He commended the organisers, sponsors and participating food establishments for their dedication in prioritising food safety.

Interested parties are invited to view the proceedings through the Bureau’s YouTube channel or visit their website at www.foodhygienbureau.org for more information.