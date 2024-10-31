Sabrina Thomas’ “Shattered” Wins JCDC’s FIWI Short Film Competition

Local filmmaker Sabrina Thomas is the winner of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) FIWI Short Film Competition 2024.

She walked away with the cash prize of $350,000, a trophy and a gift basket for her five-minute film, ‘Shattered’, at the awards ceremony held on Thursday (October 24) at The Roof Terrace of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, 4-6 Trafalgar Road, Kingston.

Shattered is a drama that deals with gender-based violence. Interpreting the Jamaican proverb, ‘Rockstone a riber bottom nuh feel sun hot’, the film explores the story of a young lady who endures verbal and sexual abuse from family members in the confines of her home.

Miss Thomas also won sectional awards for Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editor, Best Adult Film and Best Drama.

Second place went to George Malcolm Walker for his movie, ‘The Undertow’ while ‘She Saw’, by Seana-Kay Wright, placed third.

Miss Thomas expressed gratitude and thanked the JCDC for creating a platform for young creatives.

“Bless up to the JCDC for creating this platform so I can literally challenge myself,” she said after receiving the winning trophy from Executive Director of the JCDC, Lenford Salmon.

She also praised the other participants and the Shattered cast for their commitment and hard work.

“I am so grateful and for all the other contestants. We did it. We came together, we did the work. It was hard but we never gave up. We have reached this far, and I know we can reach further,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr. Salmon said that the film competition has created a vibrant space for young people to engage with Jamaica’s rich cultural traditions through modern technology and storytelling.

He pointed out that the competition aligns perfectly with the Commission’s mandate, which is to unearth, develop and showcase the best of Jamaica’s cultural talents.

“By offering mentorship from industry professionals, we equip young filmmakers with invaluable skills that go way beyond just filmmaking. The confidence, creativity and critical thinking that the process cultivates will benefit them well in every aspect of life,” he noted.

He commended the filmmakers for their hard work, passion and creativity.

“By telling stories that are authentically Jamaican you contribute to our living, evolving cultural landscape, one that honours the past while boldly embracing the future,” he said.

Mr. Salmon highlighted the need for more local film writers.

“We have to write our own stories because what will happen is that other people will write our stories and tell it in a way they want to tell it. We have to write our own stories so we can tell our life, our stories in a way we want the world to see us and appreciate us,” he said.

The Executive Director also thanked the sponsors, noting that their support is essential in nurturing and developing creative talent.

This year, the JCDC received 47 entries for the short film competition, with 17 films completed.

Entrants were required to produce five-minute films with interpretations of the following Jamaican proverbs – ‘Sweet mout fly follow coffin go a hole’; ‘Puss nuh hab han, but him tek him foot fi wipe him face’; ‘Keep clear a ole house, les dem fall down pon you’; ‘Rockstone a riber bottom nuh feel sun hot’; and ‘Finger tink, yu cyaan cut eh trow way’.

Entrants also used special themes, including ‘Need a passport quick, Get it with just a click’ and ‘SEAS IN FOCUS: Uniting for marine managed areas’.

A total of 51 short films have been produced since the competition began in 2021.