Sabina Park Receives State of T\the Art Score Board from India

Sabina Park in Kingston has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art LED electronic scoreboard, a gift from the Government of India.

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is on an official visit, unveiled a plaque marking India’s gift of the scoreboard in July 2025 and also revealed the India–Jamaica friendship logo, during a ceremony at Sabina Park on Sunday (May 3).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, expressed deepest appreciation to the government and people of India for their generous contribution and steadfast commitment to the development of cricket on Jamaican shores.

“The scoreboard itself is a timely addition to Sabina Park, particularly as Jamaica prepares to return to the Caribbean Premier League this summer with our own new local franchise, the Jamaica Kingsmen,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister shared that in January 2024, the Indian government donated more than 90 cricket kits valued at approximately US$50,000 to the Jamaica Cricket Association, which was distributed among primary and secondary schools across the island.

“In 2014, India provided grant assistance of US$2.1 million for the installation of floodlights at this very ground. India has been a consistent and generous partner in building the infrastructure of Jamaican sports, and we are most grateful,” Dr. Holness said.

Dr. Holness highlighted that the logo speaks to the warmth, longevity and creativity of the friendship shared between the countries.

The Prime Minister noted that while many friendships are forged in the halls of diplomacy, Jamaica’s bond with India was established much earlier and is rooted in a shared love of cricket.

“Nowhere is this more beautifully demonstrated than in the mutual admiration our two nations hold for each other’s great players. Indian cricket fans, many of whom have never set foot in Jamaica, share Jamaica’s deep affection for the universe boss, Chris Gayle. Jamaican fans, in turn, have long revered the little master, Sachin Tendulkar and Sabina Park has its own history with him,” Dr. Holness said.

In his remarks, Dr. Jaishankar, said the scoreboard will enhance the love for the game and the comfort and enjoyment with which people watch it.

Sharing similar sentiments made by the Prime Minister, Dr. Jaishankar said Jamaican cricketers are cheered by Indian crowds as if they are their own.

“The last time India played at Sabina Park was 2017. I hope today’s ceremony plants the seeds for the return of Indian cricketers to walk into this ground again and to add new chapters to our cricketing history,” Dr. Jaishankar shared.

For her part, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the Government is keen on ensuring that Sabina Park retains its special place in cricket.

“We have expended significant resources to Sabina Park, fit for modern cricket. We installed new lights last year that enabled Sabina Park to, for the first time, host day and night test and T20 matches,” she said.

Minister Grange said Jamaica is grateful to receive the scoreboard, which will further modernise the cricket ground.

“Working with all the stakeholders, we will enable and inspire more great moments right here at Sabina Park. We are committed to the success of our sports development plan, which aims to develop all sports from the grassroots to the high-performance level,” she said.