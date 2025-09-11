Rusea’s Parents Urged to Strengthen Partnership with Teachers

Vice Principal of the Rusea’s High School Senior Campus, Janet Fletcher, is encouraging parents to strengthen their partnership with teachers to ensure the academic success of students during the new school year.

The institution, based in Lucea, Hanover, opened its doors for the 2025/26 academic year on Monday (September 8) with a welcoming atmosphere, highlighted by a photo booth experience for parents and new students, symbolising the school’s commitment to maintaining a close relationship with families and the wider community.

Speaking with JIS News, Ms. Fletcher emphasised the critical role parents play in supporting their children’s educational journey.

“Parents need to be the support system throughout the school year,” she said.

“Many times, apart from the grade-seven and -eight students who come in with their parents for registration, after that we can hardly get them to return for updates, leaving the students to manage on their own,” she pointed out.

She expressed hope that the strong turnout of parents at this year’s orientation exercise will translate into greater parental involvement throughout the school year.

“We hope that parents are fully on board, working alongside us as administrators and teachers to ensure students succeed,” Ms. Fletcher said.

With preparations for external examinations already under way, the Vice Principal is encouraging students to adopt a focused mindset towards completing their schoolwork and excelling in both midterm and end-of-year assessments.

Vice Principal Hannah-Kaye Lewis, who has responsibility for seventh- and eighth-grade students, highlighted the focus for the new academic year.

“Our vision is just to continue supporting our parents and students so we can have the best outcome for our students,” she said.

She informed that there will be stronger emphasis on academic development and instructional leadership, with teachers receiving support to improve classroom management and enhance their professional skills, including the use of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).