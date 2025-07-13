Rural School Bus Programme Will Promote Discipline, Positive Values

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Rural School Bus Programme is a transformational initiative, that will not only ensure a safer and more comfortable environment for students, but also promote discipline and positive values.

“It’s one thing to talk about the economics, but it’s another thing to talk about the defence of the mores of the society – the morality and values that are constantly under assault with our children in public passenger transport. That is invaluable; you can’t put a price on that,” he said.

Dr. Holness, who was speaking during the launch of the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project in Short Hill, St. Elizabeth on Friday (July 11), noted that the concept of a dedicated school bus programme is not new, as modern democracies often implement separate transportation systems for students.

“They understand the challenges that children would face if they had to compete in public transportation so, they have a parallel, but separate transportation system that is more attuned to schools and the maintenance of discipline,” he pointed out.

The Rural School Bus Programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

Under phase one, the Government is procuring 110 buses to serve 100 routes across 258 rural schools, benefiting approximately 328,000 students. The first 25 buses arrived in June, with the remainder expected before the new school year begins in September.

The bus fleet includes small (32-seat), mid-sized (54-seat), and large (72-seat) units, with 10 held in reserve for maintenance and emergencies.

Each bus is inspected by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) team and meets international safety standards. Riders will pay a flat fare of $50 per trip, which is projected to save parents up to $180,000 annually.

Over the next two years, the Government plans to expand the programme with up to 300 additional buses, eventually reaching all 850 rural schools.