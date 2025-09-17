Rural School Bus Drivers Trained In CPR and First Aid

Drivers in the National Rural School Bus Programme have undergone cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first-aid training, signalling the Government’s commitment to ensure student safety.

Speaking on the JIS television programme ‘Get the Facts’, Corporate Communications Manager at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), Shantole Thompson, said comprehensive safety protocols are in place to protect students on board the buses.

“Our drivers are trained to operate within the speed limit, but more importantly, they are equipped to respond to emergencies. They’re prepared to perform first aid and CPR,” Miss Thompson said.

She added that the training forms part of a broader safety framework that includes real-time GPS tracking, geofencing, driver fatigue monitoring, and onboard cameras.

These systems are jointly managed by the JUTC and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, to ensure constant oversight and rapid response capabilities.

Additionally, Miss Thompson said clear communication protocols have been established in the event of an incident.

“We have a mechanism in place if something happens; we know who the first point of communication is, who is next, and everybody is alerted,” she explained.

The National Rural School Bus Programme was rolled out earlier this month at the start of the 2025/26 academic year by the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport (MSETT), in partnership with the JUTC and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI).

For the months of September and October students are travelling free, and a subsidised fare of $50 per trip will be charged thereafter.

With safety and reliability at its core, the programme aims to provide exclusive transportation that meets the highest standards of care.

For more information on the programme, routes, and safety features, members of the public are encouraged to visit the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), MSETT, and JUTC official social media pages or contact the MOESYI.