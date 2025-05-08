Rule of Law Applies to Everyone – Councillor Vernon

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, is reminding residents of the city that the rule of law applies equally to everyone regardless of their social status.

“Law and order are not limited to the little man. I use this opportunity to remind the ill-informed and those who believe they are too big for our local audiences that this city will, and should, have order,” he said.

“Whether you are black, white, orange, green, drive a Probox or Benz… law and order is for all of us. I urge the institutions vested to activate and uphold the laws of this land, to do so with the highest level of integrity and without fear of favour,” Councillor Vernon urged.

He was addressing a ceremony for the inaugural observance of Judiciary Day at the St. James Family Court in Montego Bay on Wednesday (May 7).

Under the theme ‘Preserving Justice, Honouring History, Embracing the Future’ Judiciary Day served to highlight the milestones of the island’s judicial system, the historical importance of the court, and the dedicated individuals who serve the cause of justice.

Councillor Vernon, in noting the importance of the judiciary, said that a strong legal system fosters economic growth, upholds human rights, enhances freedom and provides a platform for a thriving society.

“Judicial reforms, such as sentencing hearings and court management services, reflect Jamaica’s commitment to transparency and efficiency. As we celebrate this inaugural Judiciary Day, we honour our history and embrace the future,” he said.

“We have a duty to preserve justice, but it must also be continuously strengthened to ensure Jamaica remains a pillar of judicial integrity for generations to come. We want noble Jamaicans, so we must ensure our justice system remains uncompromised. We must ensure that it continues to be refined and transformed, so that our people can be at its best,” he added.

Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, in remarks delivered by Administrator at the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) Western, Lavern Johnson, said Judiciary Day is a “moment of celebration”.

“Today, we pause to reflect on the rich legacy of our justice system, to honour those who have faithfully upheld the rule of law, and to look forward with resolve to a future of even greater fairness, efficiency, and accessibility,” he said.

Custos Pitkin said the judiciary stands as one of the oldest and most enduring pillars of the country’s democracy.

“From the early days of colonial rule to our present status as an independent nation, the courts of Jamaica have continuously fought to safeguard the principles of justice and equality that formed the bedrock of a free society,” he noted.

During the ceremony, St. James Family Court retirees and long-serving members of staff were awarded for their contributions.