RPJ Collects One Billion Plastic Bottles

One billion plastic bottles have been successfully removed from the environment since 2019.

This was revealed by General Manager, Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), Gairy Taylor, during a recent interview with JIS News.

“RPJ has been very active… . Over the last six years, we have collected one billion plastic bottles, which is a huge deal. In the last year, we [removed] 405 million plastic bottles out of the environment. So, we are putting plastic in its place,” said Mr. Taylor.

He informed that once collected, the plastic bottles are sent to a recycling centre and are given a new life.

“We have exported 85 per cent of all plastic bottles to recycling centres. They use that to create other plastic bottles, your T-shirt, shoes and many different things,” Mr. Taylor added.

He further noted that the RPJ is working to close the loop in Jamaica by exploring ways to use high-density plastics to create plastic wood.

To support its recycling efforts, RPJ operates a network of 10 depots or recycling redemption centres across the island, with coverage in every parish except St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Hanover and St. Ann.

In addition, there are more than 500 drop-off points or cages located throughout communities, making it easy for Jamaicans to participate.

Individuals, schools, churches, community centres and businesses interested in participating in the process are being invited to register as a vendor or collector via the RPJ’s website at recyclingja.com.

The RPJ was founded in 2014 as a joint venture between the Government of Jamaica and the leading beverage manufacturers.

The entity recently supported the National Labour Day project in Mason River, Clarendon, by providing recycling bins to facilitate the collection of plastics at the location.