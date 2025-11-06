Royal Caribbean Brings 120 Pallets of Essential Supplies

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas called at the Falmouth Pier on Tuesday (November 4), offloading more than 120 pallets of essential supplies for communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The shipment, intended for displaced citizens, includes bedding, food, bottled water, medical supplies, canned goods, grains, generators, toiletries, juices, and other items.

The vessel’s call was a relief operation only, with no passengers on board.

Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC) Executive Director, Joy Roberts, welcomed the assistance.

“This was a joint effort with the Ministry of Tourism as well as the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ)… with everyone doing their part in working to get much needed relief supplies to those who have been affected,” she told JIS News.

Inventory Manager for Royal Caribbean, Verbin Cupid, said that Royal Caribbean is happy to support Jamaica’s hurricane relief effort.

“There are many Jamaicans who have worked with Royal Caribbean over the years; great friends of mine,” he told JIS News.

He expressed the hope that the items donated “will make a big difference in these relief and emergency efforts”, noting that there will be ongoing support from the cruise line.

The distribution of the items is being coordinated with international disaster relief organisation, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

Beyond the relief operation, Royal Caribbean announced a commitment to donate more than $1 million in aid to Jamaica and The Bahamas.

The funds will support long-term recovery efforts, shelter, medical care, and community resilience initiatives, forming part of its ongoing philanthropic partnership with local authorities and relief organisations.

Jamaica is working to restore normalcy to the tourism sector, with the intention of reopening the industry on December 15, 2025.