Rotary Club Donates $3M Paediatric Equipment to Black River Hospital

The Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth has received paediatric medical equipment valued $3 million from the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North.

The donation forms part of the Club’s Hurricane Melissa recovery and healthcare support initiatives.

Items handed over include an infant incubator, a phototherapy lamp, and two infusion pumps.

These were officially presented to the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) during a ceremony held on Friday (June 5) at Jamaica National’s (JN) Corporate Offices in Kingston.

In his address at the ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Errol Greene, emphasised that through their generous gesture, the Rotary Club has made a lasting investment in both the health and future of the nation’s children.

“The donation is more than a collection of medical devices. It represents hope, compassion, and steadfast commitment for the wellbeing of Jamaica’s children. The paediatric equipment being presented to SRHA and the Black River Hospital will strengthen our ability to provide quality care, improve patient outcomes and support our healthcare teams in delivering timely and effective treatment to our young patients,” he added.

Mr. Greene stressed that recovery extends beyond rebuilding infrastructure, underscoring that it is also about restoring confidence, strengthening resilience, and ensuring the most vulnerable citizens continue to receive care and support.

Meanwhile, Rotary Club President, Pierpont Wilson, remarked that in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, many communities across Jamaica were left grappling with tremendous challenges.

He noted that among the facilities affected was the Black River Hospital, which sustained significant losses at a time when access to quality healthcare was needed more than ever.

“These are not merely pieces of equipment. They represent hope for newborns, support for parents during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, improved care, better health outcomes, and a stronger health care system for the people of St. Elizabeth and the surrounding communities,” Mr. Wilson said.

Notably, Mr. Wilson stated that through its fundraising efforts, the Club was able to support several meaningful recovery projects, which he emphasised will have a lasting impact on the lives of those affected.

Partners in the initiative included the Ministry of Health, KR Method, the APEX Foundation, and United Way of Jamaica