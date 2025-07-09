Rollout of Rural School Bus System on Track for September – Minister Vaz

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the rollout of the rural school bus programme remains firmly on track for September 2025.

He said that the total complement of 110 buses will be in the island by the end of July in time for the start of the new school year.

Fourteen units arrived in the island last Saturday (July 5) to add to the 26 that arrived on June 24, the Minister said.

“Four more are currently enroute to Jamaica, 18 will be delivered by July 14, 28 will be delivered on July 22, and 20 will be delivered on July 29,” he informed.

Minister Vaz was addressing a press conference on Tuesday (July 8) at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) Auditorium in New Kingston, to provide an update on the programme.

Mr. Vaz said the batch of buses includes 47 small units, which will seat 32 students; 38 mid-sized buses with 54 seats; and 25 units with 72 seats.

He noted that 100 will go into the system and 10 will be held back for contingency purposes.

Minister Vaz said that the acquisition of the 110 buses represents phase one of the rural school bus system.

“We intend, within two years, to import an additional 200 to 300 buses to serve the additional 625 schools with a student population of over 300,000,” he informed.

Minister Vaz said it is the intention of the Government “to actively pursue the possibility of the introduction of not only refurbished buses but also new buses as we are doing for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC)”.

“This Government and this Minister will deliver on its commitment to put in place a safe, convenient system, which provides quality service to our children and reduces cost to parents,” he said.