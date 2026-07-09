Role of School Gardens in Strengthening Food Security, Healthy Living Highlighted

The importance of school gardens in strengthening food security, healthy living and environmental sustainability was underscored during the recently held National School Garden Grand Exhibition 2026.

Held at the José Martí Technical High School in St. Catherine, under the theme ‘From the Farm to the Table’, the exhibition showcased vibrant displays from participating institutions across Jamaica, highlighting the contribution of school gardens to nutrition and agricultural education, and recognition of outstanding projects.

Scores of schools received top awards, while several regions were recognised for their commitment to promoting agriculture and food production among students.

Regional Director in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Sophia Forbes-Hall, said the theme served as a powerful reminder of the need to promote food security, healthy nutrition, environmental sustainability and self-reliance among young people.

She noted that the project has grown beyond gardening by contributing to school feeding programmes, encouraging healthy eating habits, strengthening environmental awareness, promoting entrepreneurship and supporting Jamaica’s national food security and sustainable development goals.

The Regional Director commended principals, teachers, education officers, judges, sponsors and community partners for their commitment to the initiative while paying special tribute to the students, whose enthusiasm and creativity continue to drive the programme’s success.

Presenting the Chief Judge’s Report, Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Olivine Evans, said this year’s exhibition recognised 67 schools that have successfully sustained their gardens.

She said that the project was expanded to include infant schools, primary schools, special education institutions and learning centres, making the competition more inclusive.

She noted that judging extended beyond the exhibition itself, with more than 70 judges from the Ministry, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Heart Foundation of Jamaica and other partners conducting on-site assessments at participating schools.

She said the judges assessed school gardens based on community involvement, garden quality, environmental management, biodiversity and curriculum integration. Displays at the exhibition were evaluated for visual appeal, originality, relevance to the theme and overall impact, while participating schools were also required to prepare creative dishes using produce from their gardens.

These culinary entries were judged on the use of garden produce, creativity, nutritional value, culinary quality and sustainability.

Dr. Evans highlighted several strengths observed during the adjudication process, including the high level of student interest, strong community involvement, well-maintained gardens, adherence to safety standards and the effective use of resources provided to schools.

She expressed gratitude to the judges, teachers, parents, students and partner organisations, including the World Food Programme, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Sagicor, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), for supporting the initiative.