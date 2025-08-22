Rockfort Mineral Bath Reopens

The Rockfort Mineral Bath complex in Kingston, which was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has reopened to the public following extensive renovation work undertaken by Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL).

The reopening follows the completion of the first phase of what is anticipated to be a five-year rehabilitative programme, being undertaken under a 25-year lease agreement by CCCL, in partnership with the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Phase 1 of the rehabilitation, which officially commenced in December 2024, included the upgrading of the bathroom facilities, modernising of the changing rooms, installation of new plumbing fixtures and the strengthening of the security system.

Upcoming phases of the project are expected to see the building out of accommodations, with the aim of transforming the facility into a premier heritage and wellness destination.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, reopened the facility during a ceremony on Thursday (August 21).

She noted that the reopening “is the realisation of one of our priority targets for this year”.

The Minister argued that the facility is an important heritage and health site in Kingston, especially among elderly Jamaicans.

“As the Government of Jamaica continues to open up opportunities for the Jamaican people to access a healthy and productive lifestyle, locations like Rockfort Mineral Bath have a role to play,” Ms. Grange affirmed.

She explained that as Kingston continues to drive the economy of the country, through the presence of financial and commercial hubs and centres, the proximity to a location that provides refreshment, revitalisation, and recreation is a value-added advantage in the course of the delivery of higher levels of productivity.

Ms. Grange further pointed to the Rockfort Mineral Bath’s potential as a health and heritage tourism site, especially given its proximity to Port Royal, which was recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Ms. Grange emphasised that she is looking forward to seeing the location return to its glory days.

“We look forward to families, to churches, social clubs, and societies taking advantage of this facility as part of their diverse offerings and activities. I’m seeing families coming again to this location as they did so many years ago before the facility was closed,” she said.

Ms. Grange added that the Ministry will work closely with the entertainment sector to ensure that there is regular and suitable entertainment at the Rockfort Mineral Bath.

In his remarks, Chairman of the JNHT, Orville Hill, emphasised that the reopening of “one of Kingston’s most treasured landmarks” is significant.

“This site is more than a place of leisure. It is a national monument formally designated by the JNHT in 1992… . As custodian of the history, the JNHT holds fast to its responsibility to preserve and protect monuments like Rockfort, ensuring that they remain a source of education, inspiration, and national pride for generations to come. Therefore, today is a very special day for all of us,” Mr. Hill affirmed.

The JNHT Chairman commended the CCCL for its “bold investment” in Rockfort Mineral Bath.

“Their commitment aligns with international standards, including UNESCO’s guidelines, ensuring that this heritage site is treated with the respect and care it deserves. We have every confidence in their stewardship and in their vision for the Rockfort Mineral Bath as we strive to sustain our heritage attraction,” Mr. Hill said.

Managing Director of CCCL, Jorge Martinez, further emphasised the company’s commitment to the important site, noting that more than triple what was initially budgeted has been invested in the facility.

“While these improvements reflect a major investment, we have been deliberate in keeping access to the facilities very affordable,” Mr. Martinez affirmed.

Entrance fees for the renovated Rockfort Mineral Bath are $700 for adults, $500 for seniors 55 years and older, $500 for children four to 12 years old and $350 for visitors not using the pool. There is no cost for children under four years old.

The Rockfort Mineral Bath, which was discovered in 1907 after Kingston was devastated by a powerful earthquake, is one of several mineral springs across the island.

They include the Milk River and Salt River Mineral Baths in Clarendon and the Mineral Bath in St. Thomas.