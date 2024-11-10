Robust Legislative Framework Needed to Support Urban Planning – Dr. Chang

Dr. Chang noted that a comprehensive legal framework to foster sustainable prosperous communities is crucial, in addressing potential challenges posed by unregulated development.

“We have to look at what legislation fits Jamaica situation today. It needs some thinking through, it needs some discussion with the planners, with the security forces, with all the stakeholders in society, commerce, and the individuals,” he stated.

The Minister was speaking at the World Town Planning Day (WTPD) forum held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on November 8.

It was held under the theme ‘Unpacking the Urban Planning Nexus with Tourism and Sustainable Development’.

Dr. Chang said that a modern, effective framework could assist with curbing unregulated developments, especially in areas where there is rapid urban and tourism expansion.

He cited the ongoing construction of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road, warning that without proper planning, vacant lands along the route could face squatting issues within five years.

The Minister stressed that planners and policymakers must be proactive in acquiring and zoning these lands, to prevent informal housing developments in the future.

“I urge the Jamaican planners to look at our environment, all the features from our physical layout, our people’s culture, the opportunities for development, and how do we combine that to maintain a formal Jamaican environment while still creating the opportunities for employment, tourism, along with other professional services,” Dr. Chang said.