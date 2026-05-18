Robust Hantavirus Surveillance

Deputy Chief Public Health Inspector for St. Catherine, Denese Douglas, says that the country’s surveillance systems remain robust as health authorities continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the Hantavirus.

Speaking during the monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation on May 14 in Spanish Town, she said that the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to monitor reports of cases identified aboard a cruise vessel off the coast of West Africa.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the global risk as being low for spreading,” she said, while assuring that Jamaica remains free of any reported cases of the virus.

The Deputy Chief Public Health Inspector said that health authorities have heightened vigilance at the nation’s ports of entry, particularly through onboard inspections of vessels entering Jamaica.

“We have our teams there, and we have also armed up on health education as it relates to that,” she said.

She explained that Hantavirus is primarily transmitted through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine or faeces, while noting that in rare instances, human-to-human transmission may occur with the Andes strain of the virus found in South America.

She is urging the public to maintain proper sanitation practices, strengthen rodent control measures and ensure safe food storage as preventative safeguards against the disease.

Miss Douglas reminded residents that symptoms of Hantavirus may initially resemble influenza and can include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and fatigue, while more severe symptoms may progress to coughing, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

She encouraged persons experiencing symptoms, especially after exposure to rodent-infested environments, to seek medical attention promptly.

Turning to other matters, Miss Douglas informed that the Health Department will be observing World Food Safety Day on June 7 under the theme ‘From Burden to Solutions, Safe Food Everywhere’.

Activities to mark the day include an infotainment session at the Sagicor Plaza on Burke Road in Spanish Town, on June 8, featuring games, prizes and giveaways, and a social media food-safety tournament from June 1 to 5 to promote compliance and improve public awareness of food-safety practices.

Meanwhile, four intern public health inspectors will serve at the Department from May to August and they will be assigned to the communities of Ackles Hill, Time and Patience, Naseberry Grove and Wynter’s Pen, where they will conduct premises inspections, identify major public health concerns and work with residents to implement programmes aimed at addressing priority issues.

Miss Douglas reported that the annual butchers’ licensing session held on April 29 resulted in 117 applications being processed, with 105 butchers and butcher associates recommended for licences.

Twelve applicants were not approved because their slaughtering facilities failed to meet required public health standards.