Robust Discussions Mark KSAMC Junior Council Meeting

Members of this year’s new cohort of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Junior Council engaged in robust discussions on several topical issues during the body’s mock sitting on Friday (November 15) at the KSAMC’s offices in downtown Kingston.

The members, comprising students from technical, junior and traditional high schools across the Corporate Area, proposed a resolution calling on the KSAMC to partner with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information to launch an educational equity initiative to foster civic awareness and increase community involvement among youth in Kingston and St. Andrew.

There was also a resolution urging the Corporation to join forces with entities, such as the Legal Aid Council and Jamaicans for Justice, to undertake a legal literacy education initiative to sensitise secondary school students about their constitutional rights.

Additionally, the members had discussions regarding the need for collaboration between the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the Education Ministry to reinforce the importance of recycling plastic bottles, and educating young people about the importance of safeguarding the environment.

The meeting formed part of activities marking Youth Month, and coincided with events for Local Government and Community Month throughout November under the theme: ‘Local Government at Work: Facing the Future Together’.

In his address during the forum, Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, commended the Junior Councillors for their deep commitment to community.

He said consequent on their participation in the mock Council sitting, “you have [not only] gained insight into the workings of local government, but also proven that you are capable of making meaningful contributions to the future of our community [and country].”

“You have shown that leadership is not bound by age, but by courage, vision and a willingness to serve others,” the Mayor said.

Councillor Swaby charged the youth councillors to carry forward the spirit of civic engagement into their spheres of influence.

“Continue to be the voice of your peers, the advocates of change and the leaders of tomorrow. Take what you have learned and apply it in your schools, neighbourhoods and beyond. Be the catalysts for positive change, inspiring those around you to be active, informed and responsible citizens,” he urged.

Noting that their journey as young leaders has just begun, Mayor Swaby commended the youth councillors for their willingness to be change agents.

“The mantle of leadership is now yours to carry, and I have no doubt you will rise to the occasion. I look forward to the great things you will accomplish,” he said.