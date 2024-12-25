Roadworks Commence Under Reach Programme

Work has commenced under the Government’s Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) Programme.

REACH was initiated to repair widespread road damage caused during the passage of Hurricane Beryl, just south of Jamaica, on July 3.

The Government allocated an initial $3 billion under the programme, which was focused on community roads. This allowed Members of Parliament (MPs) to select the roads that were of major concern to their constituents.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced the provision of an additional $2 billion, which brought the total allocation to $5 billion.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), which is spearheading the project’s implementation, Stephen Shaw, told JIS News that roadworks have commenced in sections of Kingston and St. Andrew, Manchester, Clarendon, and St. Elizabeth, among other parishes.

He explained that there were housekeeping matters that had to be concluded following the Prime Minister’s pronouncements, in order to mobilise the funds and activities related to the additional $2-billion allocation, including Cabinet approval.

Mr. Shaw said the necessary approvals and planning are now finalised, allowing for the project’s full rollout.

The REACH programme is a part of a wider machinery, including regular road repairs being done during the Christmas season, as well as the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

Mr. Shaw pointed out that while contracts have been signed for the SPARK programme, there is still some work to be done before the project can commence.

As work progresses under the REACH programme, he assures that further announcements regarding project locations and timelines will be made in early 2025.

Mr. Shaw encourages citizens to stay informed about ongoing projects through the NWA’s social media platforms.