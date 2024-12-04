Roadway between Dumfries and Prospect in St. Thomas Reduced to Single Lane Access

A section of the roadway between Dumfries and Prospect in St. Thomas has been reduced to single lane access.

The restriction will be in place for the next ten (10) business days, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 pm., and is scheduled to end on December 17.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that the roadworks being done form part of Package 4 of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) from Morant River Bridge to Prospect.

He says that with the cessation of recent rains the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), is working aggressively to advance the progress of the works prior to the Christmas Season.

The works currently underway include removal of the asphaltic concrete surface, replacement of base course material and repaving of the targeted section of the roadway.

These activities are expected to improve the driving comfort and safety features along the corridor.

The NWA apologises for the inconvenience motorists are currently facing, as a result of the works, and asks that operators of vehicles proceed with caution and obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.