Roads in St. James Southern to be Repaired

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has allocated $40 million to repair roads in St. James Southern.
Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (Western Region), Hon. Homer Davis, told JIS News that work on 10 roadways across the constituency is scheduled to start shortly and should be completed before the end of the 2022/23 financial year, in March.
The scope of work, he said, will include repairing damage resulting from wear and tear over time, patching potholes, as well as cleaning and repairing drains.
Roads being prioritised include: Mocho to Niagara; Point through Tangle River to Flamstead Gardens; Springfield to Barnett Bush; Cambridge to Ducketts; Anchovy to Roehampton Square; Mafoota to Mount Horeb; Shortwood to Retrieve Bridge; Cottage Road to Springfield Primary School; Spring Gardens in Welcome Hall, and the Montpelier to Cambridge road.
“This allocation of $40 million will result in a better travelling experience for motorists and the general public. These roadways have been scoured and damaged by heavy rains over time, and I am confident that high quality work will be done by the National Works Agency (NWA) and that, in very short order, members of the travelling public will have better road surfaces on which to go about their business,” Mr. Davis said.
He noted that there are several other roadways across the constituency, for which he is the Member of Parliament, that are in need of repairs, and appealed to citizens to be patient as he continues to make representations to have them repaired.
“I continue to work in the best interest of everyone. During my State of the Constituency presentation in the House of Representatives in October [2022], I made a commitment to have these 10 roads repaired. Once additional budgetary allocations are made, you can rest assured that other damaged or substandard roads in St. James Southern will be rehabilitated,” the State Minister said.