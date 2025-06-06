Road Safety Month a National Call to Action – Minister Vaz

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that Road Safety Month must be a national call to action for all Jamaicans to prioritise road safety and create a more responsible road culture.

He was addressing the launch of the month of activities at Chambers Texaco Service Station in Kingston.

“Let us ensure that June is more than a ceremonial observance. Let Road Safety Month 2025 be a turning point, the moment we all decide to make road safety our personal and collective priority not just for 30 days but for every day, for every road, and for every life,” he urged.

“Let us set the example because behind every fatality is a name, a face and a future that should have been continued. Let us drive for them, walk for them, and live for them,” he added.

Minister Vaz said that road safety is a critical issue in Jamaica where road crashes and fatalities have become a significant public health matter.

He noted that in 2024, Jamaica recorded more than 300 road fatalities, many of which involved the most vulnerable road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, and passengers.

He said that the Government is taking strong, strategic action to make the nation’s roads safe, strengthening the legislative framework through the Road Traffic Act, which is being implemented.

“This Act aligns with global best practices, introducing stricter penalties and giving clearer enforcement authority to the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF),” he pointed out.

In addition, he said the Ministry is making targeted investment in road-safety infrastructure with all road users in mind, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, and commercial drivers.

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Gary McKenzie, in his remarks, said that the police will be tackling unsafe driving behaviour, which is responsible for more than 70 per cent of road crashes.

He noted that so far this year, 165 persons have died due to road crashes, and while the figure is less than the 179 road fatalities in 2024, “it is sad to note that most of these crashes are as a result of carelessness; dangerous driving”.

“Our intention is to do our best to reduce the kind of misbehaviours that lead to crashes on our roads,” Dr. McKenzie pledged.

“As we go through the rest of 2025, my appeal is for us to slow down. Let us exercise the kind of maturity, the kind of responsible behaviour that will see us maintaining our lives on the roads,” ACP McKenzie urged.

Road Safety Month is being organised by the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA) under the theme ‘Obey the Code, Respect the Road’.

It aims to raise awareness and promote safe road practices among all road users, including motorists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

During the first quarter of the year (January-March), Jamaica recorded 94 road fatalities resulting from 85 fatal crashes.

The most affected groups are motorcyclists, 28 per cent of fatalities; private motor-vehicle drivers, 26 per cent; and pedestrians, 21 per cent.

Statistics for the first quarter indicate that road fatalities decreased by 15 per cent compared to the same period last year, reflecting encouraging progress in road safety.

As of June 3, a total of 164 lives have been lost from 148 fatal collisions.