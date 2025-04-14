Road Safety Campaign Intensifies

The Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport is intensifying its public education programme aimed at reducing road fatalities.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that an international communications expert will be engaged with a proven track record in effective road safety campaigns.

“The procurement process begins this month, with an expected timeline of two to three months. Additionally, the Ministry will procure helmets that meet the specifications of the Road Traffic Act, and these will be distributed to licensed motorcycle operators,” Mr. Vaz said.

The Minister was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing held recently at Jamaica House.

Cabinet has approved a five per cent allocation from traffic fines to the Ministry to boost road-safety efforts.

Mr. Vaz said the Ministry is pressing forward with a pedestrian safety programme, using a multi-ministry/multi-agency approach.

To date, adult pedestrian fatalities remain a major concern among that category of road users.

“Following discussions with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), MSETT aims to partner with the Constabulary Communications Network (CCN) to enhance our ongoing public education campaign, which we launched in February 2025,” Mr. Vaz said.

The current road fatality rate has risen to more than one death per day, with projections estimating a total of 350 to 390 deaths for the year.

As of 2025, the daily fatality rate stands at 1.04 per day, with a 30-day average of 1.06 deaths per day. There have been seven days where at least five people died in traffic incidents.

“The recent spike in road crashes highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions. Strengthening enforcement, improving public education and fast-tracking legislative and technological reforms are critical to reversing this trend and saving lives,” the Minister said.

He noted that for the period April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, there was a noticeable decline in fatalities.