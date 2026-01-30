Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant Project On Track

The Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant project is on track, and is slated for completion by May of 2027, says Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda.

The Minister who, along with officials from the Ministry, the National Water Commission (NWC), and political representatives, toured the construction site in St. Catherine on January 29, said the system, which will deliver 15 million gallons per day, will be a major boost to supply citizens across the parish and the Corporate Area.

Stressing that everything is being done to build resilience and reliability in the water distribution networks for over 1.3 million people, the Minister said the general area to be served by the system is home to many commercial enterprises that need the commodity.

“We are working assiduously to stick to the time; we are ensuring that we engage members of the community, and persons who live in proximity cannot be left out from the supply. You have my commitment that at the completion of this project, citizens will also see benefits from the investment that has been made in the area,” he said.

Describing the water facility as a “major nation building project,” the Minister said it is one of five projects that are midway, that will transform the water sector, and he is happy with the progress.

He noted that the system will treat raw water from the Rio Cobre River, pump it into the newly replaced pipeline that will take the treated water towards Kingston and St. Andrew, Portmore and Spanish Town.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Central, Natalie Neita-Garvey, said the project is quite significant.

“I am very pleased with the progress which Vinci (contractor) is making and the relationship they have developed with the community as well. The project is fairly smooth, and at the end of all of this, we will be proud to have had this project as part of the Government of Jamaica and for the people of Jamaica,” Mrs. Neita-Garvey said.