Rio Bueno Primary and Infant School Receives Back-to-School Supplies from Tank-Weld Metals

Students and staff of the Rio Bueno Primary and Infant School in Trelawny are better prepared for the new school year following donations of school supplies from Tank-Weld Metals.

During a back-to-school event at the institution on Tuesday (September 1), representatives from the company handed over essential items to benefit the school’s 190 students, while also providing starter kits for teachers and tokens for members of the wider staff.

Each student received a backpack containing crayons, pencils and other supplies appropriate for their respective grade levels.

Principal of the institution, Shawni Wilson-Cunningham, expressed gratitude for the contribution, noting that Tank-Weld Metals has been a long-standing supporter of the institution.

She said that the company has assisted with several initiatives, including water and plumbing issues, assessments for students with special needs, roof repairs and clean-up activities following Hurricane Melissa and other efforts aimed at improving the school environment.

Parent, Kellene Gordon, said that the assistance will help to ease some of the financial pressure associated with back-to-school.

“It helps a lot for children who are in need. The little extra we get, we are greatly appreciative of it,” she expressed.

Chief Financial Officer at Tank-Weld Metals, Sarah Jardim, told JIS News that the initiative forms part of the company’s wider social outreach, which focuses on education, sports development and infrastructure.

She said that the entity is always eager to support Rio Bueno Primary and Infant School’s efforts to enrich the lives of its students.

“I just want to see Rio Bueno Primary do the best that it can in serving the community and the community’s children in education,” she noted.