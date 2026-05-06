Ride-Hailing Policy Green Paper to Be Tabled In Parliament Within Three Months

The Green Paper on Jamaica’s National Ride-Hailing Policy is slated to be tabled in Parliament within the next three months.

This was announced by Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, in his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 5).

Ride-hailing refers to app-based, on-demand transport services, where passengers use a smartphone to request a driver and car in real time.

Cabinet recently approved the development of the Policy, which will lay the foundation for a comprehensive regulatory framework to govern ride hailing operations in Jamaica.

“A steering committee has been established to provide oversight and ensure stakeholder engagement throughout the policy development process,” Minister Vaz informed.

He noted that the next stage is the development of a policy Green Paper, with work already actively under way to advance this process.

“This Ministry is committed to transparency, and the draft policy will be exposed to public scrutiny, ensuring that all voices of citizens, operators and stakeholders shape the final framework,” Mr. Vaz assured.

He emphasised that the National Ride-Hailing Policy will not only regulate emerging services but also safeguard the public’s interest, foster fair competition and enhance mobility across the country.

“The Minister of Tourism [Hon. Edmund Bartlett] and myself are planning a meeting with stakeholders, based on several requests that we have had for a meeting to see what can be done in parallel to the policies that Government is implementing,” Mr. Vaz disclosed.

He maintained that Jamaica’s transport sector is governed by legislation and regulations, and stakeholders are required to operate within this framework.