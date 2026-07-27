Rich Calendar of Activities for Jamaica 64

Jamaicans will celebrate Emancipendence with a rich calendar of activities designed to commemorate heritage, showcase national pride, and honor the resilience and creative spirit of the nation.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, announced the slate of activities at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God in St. Andrew.

She noted that the events are intended to unite Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora.

The celebrations kicked off with the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Competition finals on Saturday, July 25, where ‘I Love Jamaica’ by dBurnz was crowned this year’s celebration anthem.

The Emancipation Jubilee will be held on July 31 at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann, where Jamaica’s Taino, African, Spanish and British heritage will be on display in an all-night cultural vigil.

The event, which will feature top local talents, will be highlighted by the reenactment of the Emancipation Proclamation at midnight.

Between August 1 and 6 the National Stadium will be transformed into a vibrant cultural hub featuring delicious Jamaican food, arts and crafts, exhibitions, family activities and nightly entertainment.

The six-night celebration will feature the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Coronation (August 1); the Jamaica Gospel Star Grand Finale (August 2); Mello-Go-Roun’ (August 3); Independence Soul Tuesday (August 4); and Bingo, Dominoes and Games Night (August 5).

Activities will culminate with the Grand Gala at the National Stadium on August 6, with a watch party in the Independence Village.

The gala will include a 1000-drone show displaying iconic Jamaican images, alongside a fireworks display.

It will also feature a special performance by the women of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in celebration of 50 years of women in the force.