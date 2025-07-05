Ribbon-cutting for Solar System (PHOTOS)

Photo: TT

Assistant Chief Education Officer for the Special Needs Unit in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dionne Gayle (second left), assists Principal of the Earnest Institute for the Gifted, Hyperactive and Talented, Natasha Russell (second right), in cutting the ribbon to commission into service a solar energy system donated to the institution by Sun Plus Limited. Sharing the moment (from left) are Attorney Michelle Thomas Nelson, representing Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby; and Founder/Director of Sun Plus Limited, Javon Harris. The solar system was handed over to the Kingston-based school on Thursday (July 3).