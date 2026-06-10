Revolving Surveyor Fee Loan Fund for Small Landholders

The Government is looking at establishing a revolving fund where land holders of two acres and less, can apply for loans to pay surveyor fees.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 9.

“Many of our small land occupants find it a little challenging sometimes to find the surveyor fees. So, the Prime Minister has instructed that we find a solution. We are therefore proposing a revolving fund where land holders, of two acres and below, can apply for a surveyor fee loan,” Mr. Montague said.

“Once the applicant applies through the Land Administration and Management Programme (LAMP), a National Land Agency (NLA) trained lawyer or recognised land management services company, they will qualify, and the funds will go directly to the surveyor and a caveat lodged against the title, so that taxpayers will recover the money,” he explained.

He noted that the Ministry is also working with churches to help them navigate the titling process.

“We have trained their lawyers and have listened to and helped to identify the issues as they refer the parcels to us. We are confident that church-owned lands, including schools, clinics and community playing fields will eventually be titled and we hope the churches will join us in encouraging others to get their titles,” Mr. Montague stated.

In addition, the NLA, through the Commissioner of Lands, will expand the vendor’s mortgage window.

“This will allow persons who have bought government land to immediately get their titles with a registered vendor’s mortgage. This will allow them to continue paying their instalments but have their titles in their hands,” Minister Montague said.