Returning Jamaicans Advised To Keep Abreast Of Measures To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

Story Highlights The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is encouraging Jamaicans planning to return home to keep abreast of the necessary precautionary steps to take upon arrival, amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19).

Speaking with JIS News, PICA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Wynter, said it is critical that citizens learn the appropriate steps that they need to take upon their return.

“My advice to anyone who is coming to Jamaica at this time, if you know that you have been in a situation, country or area that experienced an outbreak of COVID-19, to ensure that you are clear and brief the health professionals for them to do the necessary checks, because you may have been exposed to the virus wittingly or unwittingly,” he said.

“Provide as much information as possible to the local authorities and the immigration personnel upon your arrival, and we will be better able to treat with your situation,” the CEO explained.

Mr. Wynter said now that Jamaica has confirmed cases of human to human transmission locally, the actions of citizens returning should include self-quarantine, to restrict the spread of the virus locally.

The CEO pointed out that immigration officers at all entries for the nation’s borders are updated regularly with the various developments as the country manages the impact of COVID-19.

“We continue to increase their awareness through our close work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness at our ports of entry and the quarantine staff,” he said.

Mr. Wynter added that all immigration officers have been provided with the required personal protective equipment.

“Additionally, we also ensure they have the items necessary for the sanitisation and cleaning of the areas, to ensure that we prevent or minimise the opportunity for the virus to affect or spread at the entries,” he said.

PICA’s mandate is to secure Jamaica through border management and facilitate travellers crossing the border.