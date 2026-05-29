RETI-CCIM Partnership to Strengthen Compliance In Local Real Estate Industry

The recent partnership between the Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) and the CCIM Institute is expected to strengthen compliance standards and reduce informal practices within Jamaica’s real estate industry.

President of the CCIM Institute, Adam Palmer, said the collaboration will help to establish clearer professional standards and promote ethical business practices among real estate practitioners.

“Part of being that community and door-opening includes professional standards, an understanding of professional ethics, and we set those guidelines as well,” Mr. Palmer told JIS News.

He said ethics training forms a key component of the CCIM designation programme, which equips practitioners with the skills to make more calculated and professional business decisions.

“CCIM teaches you how to do it the right way,” Mr. Palmer stressed.

Meanwhile, Senior Director and Principal of RETI, Dr. Tina Beale, said the partnership supports the Real Estate Board’s broader transformation drive, which places competence at the centre of regulatory compliance.

“We recognise that compliance is not just about what’s the rule of law, but that education is the starting point to achieving compliance,” Dr. Beale said.

She noted that Jamaica’s real estate industry has historically been affected by informal business practices, including insufficient documentation and inconsistent standards.

To address these challenges, the Real Estate Board has been developing technical standards for different areas of the real estate business through stakeholder consultations. The standards are expected to be implemented later this year.

Dr. Beale said the standards are designed to combine international benchmarks with Jamaican industry practices, to improve professionalism while maintaining local relevance.

“Those technical standards combine international benchmarks with our local practice, as well as address shortcomings in our local practice, to ensure that what we are doing is in full alignment with our regulatory framework,” she explained.

Dr. Beale said the partnership with CCIM will complement these efforts by supporting the development of higher quality real estate practitioners and improving overall industry standards in Jamaica.