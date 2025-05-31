Residents Welcome Environmental And Research Park At Mason River In Clarendon

Residents of Mason River and surrounding communities in North Clarendon are grateful for the work being undertaken by the Government to establish the Environmental and Research Park, to further protect a landscape that is rich in unique biodiversity.

The Mason River Protected Area plays an essential role in the lives and livelihood of surrounding and wider communities, offering numerous ecosystem services, including water regulation, carbon sequestration, nutrient recycling, biodiversity support, as well as providing recreational and cultural value.

The site was declared a Game Sanctuary in 1998 under the Wildlife Protection Act and more recently, in 2011, the site gained recognition as a wetland of international significance, becoming Jamaica’s fourth Ramsar Site under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

In 2022, the area was designated a Protected National Heritage Area under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act and Protected National Heritage Site, under the Jamaica National Heritage Trust Act.

The area was given renewed focus when Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, led a group of government officials, stakeholders, and scores of other volunteers to undertake improvement works at the facility, which was selected as the 2025 National Labour Day Project.

In an interview with JIS News, Shelly Ann Nembhard, who resides in the community, said the area holds a national treasure.

“Living in this community, we treasure it. There is no time persons ever try to destroy anything on this property… . I am so proud of it and I regret no moment that I spend here, because there are a lot of persons, even persons from the community who don’t know what exists here, and for the few days that people have been here engaging, they learnt a lot and from the community meetings they learnt a lot of things,” she said.

“We look forward to completing phase two of this project, because right here we are doing phase one. I promise and pledge my service whenever the next part starts. I will be here,” she told JIS News.

For his part, Marlon Moffatt, who resides in Macknie, expressed appreciation for the work being undertaken. “I give my support to anything that has to do with the community; it’s really a good initiative. It’s a good look for the community, so many youngsters in this area really need things like these to take place in our area,” he said.

Another community member, Charmaine Douglas, said the establishment of the Park will uplift the community. “It will be a good look and a good upliftment for the community, because this community is a wonderful community and we have a lot of young people living in here, and the park will be a good thing for the community,” she said.

For his part, resident, A. Coley, said he was pleased that there was bipartisan support for the development of the project.

“It’s a good project and me like how both sides come together in unity and love,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the area, Director, Public Education, Public Relations, and Communications, Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Lorna Bailey, said the site, which is owned by the JNHT and managed by the Institute of Jamaica, is very special.

“This site is a 202-acre property. It is a Ramsar Protected area and it is the only wetland area located in Jamaica that is inland,” she said.

“All the other wetland areas, they are on the coast, so this site is very special because of its biodiversity. It has a lot of ponds, springs, endemic flora and fauna for the island of Jamaica,” she added.

Dr. Holness noted that Mason River is Jamaica’s only inland bog, a rare ecological phenomenon found nowhere else in the island.

“It’s not just beautiful, it’s biologically invaluable. It’s what we describe as a natural asset, [and] it is home to over 400 plant species, including rare orchids, endemic mosses and carnivorous plants. [It is also] a haven for migratory and endemic birds, a designated protected area, co-managed by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Institute of Jamaica, an educational field station used by scientists, students and conservationists and it is a national ecological gem, quietly serving critical functions,” he pointed out.

“It is a great store of carbon, and this is very useful for us as we seek to reduce our carbon footprint and meet our global goals for the reduction of greenhouse gases,” he added.

Dr. Holness said the Government understands that preservation requires investment not just intention, noting that, already, $8 million has been spent to improve the property.

“We have renovated the researcher’s cottage. We have installed modern sanitary facilities. We have repaired and upgraded the caretaker’s cottage, [and] we are developing the recreational infrastructure around the pond,” he said.

The Prime Minister further informed that 45 acres out of the 202 acres have been reserved for local farmers.

“We understand the great balancing act between ecological protection and preserving community livelihood,” he said.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said given the significance of the area, researchers from local and international universities visit the site to study the environment.

“When the project is completed, the community will be able to come and enjoy the park. There will be a gazebo built and you can say this is our own space, very important space in Jamaica,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the Government values the environment and plans active development, but does so with concern for the environment.

Labour Day was observed this year under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’ and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.