Residents Of Westmoreland Encouraged Not To Be Complacent In Adhering To COVID Protocols

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, is encouraging residents not to become complacent in adhering to COVID-19 protocols in the parish.

She was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on February 11.

Dr. Graham informed that as of February 11, there were 844 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland and 29 confirmed deaths due to the virus. Another eight deaths are under investigation.

“It means, therefore, that we cannot afford to be [complacent],” she stated.

She also implored residents to be vigilant during the islandwide curfew hours imposed on February 10.

“You know what it is to have tighter restrictions. We (Westmoreland) had it for a month from December 16 to January 15 and we saw a significant improvement in our COVID-19 status, please let us not get lax; let us not slide back,” Dr. Graham said.

She noted that of 26 tests recently done in Little London, 25 had negative results and one pending, and of 65 tests done in Savanna-la-Mar recently, there was one positive test.

She highlighted that the health department is also looking to have COVID-19 outreach activities in the communities of Grange Hill and George’s Plain, as they are areas of concern.

Dr. Graham also pointed out that as of February 11, there were up to seven positive COVID-19 cases across various communities in the parish.

Some of these communities include Negril, Sheffield, Little London, Grange Hill, Truro, Burnt Savannah, Paul Island, Petersfield, Three Mile, Lennox Bigwoods, Bluefields and Whitehouse.

She also encouraged persons to refrain from going to work if they are feeling ill.

“We continue to stress, if you are not feeling well, do not go to work. If you are not feeling well, call in and let us do the necessary [checks] so that we can have you seen and examined,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Graham is also encouraging persons living with cancer to take extra precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.