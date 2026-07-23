Residents of St. James Encouraged to Take Part in Emancipation and Independence Activities

Residents of St. James are being encouraged to take part in activities for the Emancipation and Independence period as the parish prepares for a series of events celebrating Jamaica’s history, culture and national identity.

The observances will begin with a church service at the Norwood Seventh-day Adventist Church on July 25 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Emancipation Vigil at the Burchell Baptist Church on July 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Celebrations will continue on August 2 with the Dr. Chang Gospel Concert at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The event will showcase the parish’s creative and spiritual energy through music and fellowship.

The period of activities will culminate on August 6 at the Sam Sharpe Square with the St. James Civic Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and Independence Gala at 6:00 pm.

Seventeen distinguished individuals will be recognised for their exceptional contributions in various fields, including Education, Media, Industry and Commerce, Community Service, Arts and Culture, Tourism, and Sports.

The St. James Municipal Corporation received 29 nominations, underscoring the unwavering dedication and remarkable impact of St. James residents within their communities.

In an interview with JIS News, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said that the Emancipation and Independence period represents both a celebration of Jamaica’s achievements and a responsibility to build on the legacy of those who fought for freedom.

He noted that the observances provide an opportunity for residents to strengthen community connections and foster a future grounded in freedom, justice and unity.

“It is important for residents to participate in Emancipation and Independence observances because these celebrations are powerful reminders of our history and the struggles that brought us freedom. They honour the resilience and courage of our ancestors, strengthen our sense of identity and inspire pride in our nation,” said Mayor Vernon.

“By joining in, residents help keep these values alive and ensure that the story of our journey to liberty continues to be told, and this is important for our young people and for their future and our future as Jamaicans” he added.

Councillor Vernon also underscored the importance of engaging young people in preserving the meaning of the Emancipation and Independence period.

He argued that actively exposing youth to activities rooted in Jamaican culture is critical to safeguarding the nation’s heritage.

“Sharing stories, music, art and tradition helps to keep our heritage vibrant and alive. Volunteering, teaching and even using social platforms to highlight the importance of Emancipation and Independence are also meaningful ways to contribute. In doing so, each person becomes a guardian of our history, ensuring that the lessons of the past guide and inspire the future,” he said.