Residents Of St. James Encouraged to Continue to Partner with the Police

Divisional Commander for the St. James Police, Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels, is encouraging residents of the parish to continue partnering with the police to sustain the significant reduction in crime and further lower the murder rate in their communities.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (September 11), SSP Samuels reported that murders in the parish are down by 57.5 per cent, with 41 homicides recorded since the start of the year, compared to 96 during the similar period in 2024.

This represents 55 fewer murders within the division.

“In order to keep this [reduced murder rate] going, we are still requiring the support of all of you [Councillors] and of members of your communities,” SSP Samuels said.

While SSP Samuels noted the increase in robberies in St. James, he stated that several members of the gangs responsible have been caught.

“We’ll continue to be keen to listen to the issues and see how best we can help to address the issues facing the different communities across the Saint James division,” he reassured.

SSP Samuels highlighted that a lower crime rate directly supports livelihoods and strengthens the local economy.

He underscored that the St. James police division intends to work with the communities to facilitate their economic development, while safeguarding their events and financial efforts.

“And we want to work, as best as possible, with the communities, so that they can have their entertainment and economic activities safely,” SSP Samuels said.

Meanwhile, Councillors from the parish commended the St. James Police for the progress achieved in reducing crime.