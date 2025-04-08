Residents of St. Catherine Infirmary Get Therapeutic Park

Residents of the St. Catherine Infirmary in Spanish Town are now benefiting from a Therapeutic Park, which was officially opened on April 7 by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister described the facility as a place of comfort, adding that the residents should not feel that they are in a prison while in the care of the State.

“It allows the residents the opportunity to sit outside under the gazebo, take in the cool evening, read, laugh, play and enjoy themselves. This is something that will help to ease their mind, relax them in an environment that is conducive for care, because this is what we are offering here,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He pointed out that many of the persons who live in infirmaries have contributed to the growth and the development of the country, and the Administration is committed to ensuring that the necessary resources are available to meet the needs of the residents.

“We do everything to uplift them and to allow them to continue to be a part of the society because they have played their part for Jamaica, and it is time now we play our part,” Mr. McKenzie said.

“The residents must find comfort with us. We must never allow them to lose sight of that love,” he added.

The Minister also reported that over the last three years, more than 50 residents in infirmaries across the island have been reunited with their families, and that there are residents who are at universities “improving their education, despite their circumstances”.

“This Government continues to provide the financial assistance for those persons to help them to change their lives, and to make them able to contribute more to the country,” he said.

Lauding the persons who care for the residents at infirmaries, Mr. McKenzie said those who work at the facilities must have compassion and a heart to care.

“There are times you have to bite your lip and mash your toe, because of the circumstances that exist, and I want to commend you,” the Minister said.

“The report of abuse in our infirmaries right across the country is very minimal, and one thing I have maintained since I came into the job in 2016 is that despite what happened, nobody has any right to abuse any of the residents that are in our care, and I am happy that we have been able to maintain that over the years,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott; Minority Leader, Councillor Theresa Turner Flynn, and Matron at the infirmary, Moesha Jones, welcomed the opening of the park.