Residents of Norwood Receive Land Titles

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on August 11 distributed 70 land titles to residents of Norwood, St. James, a continuation of the Administration’s push to formalise land ownership and give families lasting security of tenure.

Dr. Holness stressed that official land titles change lives. “Owning land is more than a title on a file. It is peace of mind; it is security for families; it is the foundation for investment in homes, education, and livelihoods. When you hold a title, you hold the key to future opportunity,” he said.

The Prime Minister described the Norwood distribution as “a turning point for Norwood and for Jamaica”, a moment that enables families to leverage land for housing, entrepreneurship, and intergenerational wealth.

“This is about dignity, opportunity, and security for families. A title today means a loan tomorrow, a home for your children, and a stake in our country’s future,” he said, adding that residents should view the titles as a platform for growth and investment.

For his part, Minister of National Security, and Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, highlighted the strategic value of the titles beyond ownership.

“The titles are even more important and valuable to new landowners given Norwood’s proximity to Sangster International Airport, shopping centres, and the upgraded infrastructure – roads, water, and electricity,” Dr. Chang said.

“This is about strengthening communities through secure land rights,” the Minister argued.

Beneficiary, Joseph Lloyd, spoke about the personal impact. “I’ve been patiently awaiting this day, for my kids’ security of tenure. When I received my title, I was visibly moved. This isn’t something I take lightly,” he told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness reaffirmed that Jamaica’s progress comes from the systematic registration programme, which has issued more than 12,500 titles since April 2021, far surpassing the roughly 7,000 titles issued under the older ad hoc system.

He outlined the five core steps underpinning the Government’s streamlined approach, a framework that is guiding the islandwide push.

They include proactively surveying areas rather than waiting for individuals to initiate the process; paying for land surveys and legal fees upfront to reduce barriers for applicants; establishing an adjudication committee with local community members to quickly resolve boundary disputes; writing off small outstanding balances ($150,000 or less) to help residents obtain titles; and scaling up the systematic registration process across the island to reach more communities faster.

Dr. Holness noted that these measures are designed to deliver faster, fairer land titling and invited more Jamaicans to participate.

“Today’s distribution is a testament for what is possible when policy resolve meets practical delivery. We will continue to invest in our people and in the systems that secure their future, one title at a time,” he said.