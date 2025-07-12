Residents of James Hill, Clarendon Get Upgraded Multipurpose Court

The community of James Hill in Clarendon now has an upgraded multipurpose court, which provides space for residents to engage in physical activity while fostering social interaction and togetherness.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, cut the ribbon to officially open the refurbished Nairne Castle Multipurpose Court on Wednesday (July 9).

The facility will host a range of sports, including basketball, volleyball, netball and wind ball cricket.

Minister Bartlett said the court was designed with the community in mind, serving as a hub for sports, youth development and citizen engagement.

“It will [foster] the sporting prowess of your children, but it will also provide a facility for senior citizens, who can just come and sit and watch, and joyfully reminisce on the days when they used to [play sports],” he pointed out.

“Facilities like these… give you a sense of place and a feeling that you belong to something special, and something that enhances you as a person,” he added.

The Nairne Castle Multipurpose Court was completed under the Ministry of Tourism ‘s ‘Spruce Up Pon Di Corner’ programme, which is executed by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

A total of 383 community projects across 63 constituencies have been delivered under the programme, which is focused on beautifying streets and buildings, reinforcing the nation’s image as a vibrant, attractive destination that extends beyond its famed sand, sun and sea.

He noted that the initiative reflects the Ministry’s broader mission to integrate tourism with community upliftment.

“We believe that tourism is for everybody, and tourism is everything,” Minister Bartlett stated.

The opening of the Nairne Castle Multipurpose Court falls within the Ministry’s Tourism Destination Assurance Tour, an initiative that reflects the sector’s evolving role in community development, resilience-building, and enhancement of public spaces that benefit both locals and visitors.