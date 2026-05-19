Residents of Gayle In St. Mary Receive Free Dental Care

Approximately 500 students and residents of the Gayle community in St. Mary received free dental care through the Great Shape! Inc. Sealant Dental Programme, made possible by the Sandals Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The initiative, held from May 11 to 15 at the Gayle Civic Centre, was delivered by a volunteer dental team of 53 professionals from Jamaica and the United States (US).

Students from Gayle Primary, Newstead Primary, Jeffery Town Primary, Jackson Primary, and Tacky High, along with residents of Gayle and surrounding communities, received free dental cleanings, sealant applications, fluoride treatments, and oral hygiene education.

Each day, approximately 95 students were transported to the temporary clinic, where they also received toothbrushes, toothpaste, and dental floss to encourage proper oral-care habits.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements and Member of Parliament for St. Mary Western, Hon. Robert Montague, welcomed the initiative and commended Sandals for its continued contribution to community development through employment and support for farmers.

He noted that the company employs more than 500 residents from western St. Mary and sources produce directly from local farmers.

“Sandals also is an incubator because they do take on apprentices and interns and train them and certify them with HEART/NSTA Trust,” Minister Montague stated.

He further emphasised the vital role Sandals plays in generating and retaining foreign exchange within Jamaica’s economy.

“Sandals’ contribution [goes beyond tourism]. Because it is a Jamaican company, more of the US dollar is retained in the Jamaican economy,” Mr. Montague said, adding that “[through its] Foundation, which [focuses on] community work and [supporting] the less fortunate and the vulnerable, Sandals is doing an exceptional job.”

Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, said the programme represents a significant investment in preventive healthcare and community well-being.

“Oral health is one of the most important primary-care services that can determine one’s physical and mental well-being. For years, we have been fortunate to be supported by a continuous stream of local and international dental practitioners who volunteer their time to serve within rural communities and offer this preventative care,” she said.

Ms. Clarke noted that the programme delivers far-reaching benefits for families and communities.

“The Sealant Programme offers a vital service for the health of families and communities. It is the difference between a child growing up confident in their smile and a parent gaining access to livelihood opportunities,” she added.

President of global humanitarian outreach organisation, World Wide Smiles, Dr. Sherwin Shinn, said the programme underscores the importance of providing preventive dental care to children in rural communities.

“It eliminates them having to go to get access somewhere that they, maybe, can’t afford or where transportation is difficult, and it educates people on what is a problem, what can be fixed and what can be eliminated,” Dr. Shinn said.