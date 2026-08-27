Residents of Ellerslie Gardens Commended for Maintaining the Peace

Residents of Ellerslie Gardens in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, have been commended for maintaining peace in the community, as the St. Catherine North Police Division continues its efforts to strengthen relationships with citizens and prevent crime before it occurs.

Commanding Officer for the St. Catherine North Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hopeton Nicholson, made the commendation while addressing a police community-building initiative at the Albion Football Field in Ellerslie Gardens on Wednesday (August 26).

He said the decision to host the initiative in the community was deliberate, noting that it was not selected because of any current outbreak of violence but because residents were successfully maintaining peace.

“We are starting here, not because Ellerslie Gardens is violent at this time but because we want to start where there are no ongoing issues presently,” SSP Nicholson said.

He encouraged residents to continue resolving disputes and disagreements amicably and without violence, while assuring them that the police were there to support and commend communities that were making positive strides.

The all-day initiative brought together scores of representatives from State agencies, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Custos of St. Catherine, the Hon. Icylin M. Golding, who joined the team in visiting homes and engaging residents.

SSP Nicholson said the response from citizens was encouraging, noting that residents had expressed their appreciation for the peace in the community and their commitment to preserving it.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in the community’s young people, noting that several youths were registered by HEART/NSTA Trust for skills training and certification.

SSP Nicholson said the young people he encountered included aspiring footballers, members of the military and prospective teachers, nurses and doctors, and urged older residents to serve as positive role models.

We want you, the senior ones, to help to mould them and to help them to be good citizens of your community and, by extension, your parish and Jamaica,” he said.

According to SSP Nicholson, the initiative forms part of a wider series of community engagements aimed at building trust between the police and citizens.

He disclosed that the St. Catherine North Division is recording a 44.5 per cent reduction in murders, following a record year last year, and attributed the progress partly to collaboration between the police, communities and other stakeholders.

He urged residents to continue working with the police to ensure that St. Catherine North remains a place where people can live, work, conduct business, raise families and retire in peace.

The initiative concluded with a friendly football match between members of the police and youth from Ellerslie Gardens, providing an opportunity for further interaction in a relaxed setting.

SSP Nicholson said the sight of children welcoming police officers, rather than being fearful of them, was especially encouraging.

“Tell your neighbours that the police were here and it was not a confrontation. The police were here and we treat citizens with respect,” he said, expressing confidence that continued partnership would help to build a modern, peaceful community and contribute to the development of St. Catherine North and Jamaica.