Residents of Bath Encouraged to Enrol in HSDE Programme Offered by HEART/NSTA TRUST

Residents of Bath, St. Thomas, are being encouraged to enrol in the High School Diploma Equivalency (HSDE) programme offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust, as a pathway to improved employment prospects and sustainable community development.

The call was made by HSDE Officer at the HEART/NSTA Trust, St. Thomas parish office, Cleopatra Francis, during the Bath Community Forum, held at the Bath Primary School, on January 28.

“We’re presently doing registration for the HSDE programme,” Mrs. Francis noted, adding that the initiative targets persons 17 years and older. “Once you think you need the services that we offer and you are able to function, then we welcome you,” she said.

Mrs. Francis explained that the HSDE programme is executed in three phases, beginning with an assessment.

“After that assessment, we place you in whatever category you fall in… Basic, the Intermediate, or Proficiency,” she said, while also outlining that participants are accepted at their current literacy level.

According to Mrs. Francis, the Basic level comprises three stages, catering to persons reading from Grade Zero up to Grade Six. “For the persons who might be reading at Grade Six, we allow them to do City & Guilds, because we also do City & Guilds Maths and English,” she noted.

The Intermediate level, she explained, is a two-year programme offering subjects, including Mathematics, English, Information Technology, Social Studies and Biology, to prepare participants to sit Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations.

“Now, the Proficiency level is where you actually sit the CXC exams, and at this level, come September, we’ll be doing seven subjects, because to that suite we’ll be adding Accounts and POB (Principles of Business),” Mrs. Francis said.

Despite the wide range of opportunities offered under the programme, Mrs. Francis expressed concern about the slow rate of enrolment in the Bath community, noting that at least 15 participants are required to form a class.

“The intake in Bath has been slow, thus far, so we are seeking the community’s help in getting persons out. Persons have registered but we don’t have enough for a class,” she said.

In an effort to encourage participation, Mrs. Francis pointed out that incentives are offered at the HEART/NSTA Trust location in Lyssons. “What we do presently at our location, the main location in Lyssons at 4 Beach Drive… is we offer lunches for the persons who attend during the day, and that’s free to them,” she said.

She acknowledged that the programme does not offer a stipend, which may discourage some prospective participants. “However, I think the education that you’re getting is way more valuable than the stipend that you will be given,” she told the audience.

Mrs. Francis reiterated her appeal for community support, underscoring the long-term benefits of education.

“So, we’re asking the community to come on out and support the programme. The space is here, let’s utilise it, so we can build a community, one person at a time,” she said.