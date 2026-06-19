Residents of Ackee Walk and Jackson Town in St. Andrew Receive Land Titles

More than 40 residents of Ackee Walk and Jackson Town in St. Andrew North Western have received titles for their land following a Government-led regularisation exercise.

The settlements were regularised after the two communities were declared in October 2024 under the Registration of Titles, Cadastral Mapping and Tenure Clarification (Special Provisions) Act.

Speaking during Thursday’s (June 18) land-titling ceremony at Meadowbrook Church of Christ in St. Andrew, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, noted that the declaration provided the legal framework to move the communities through a more streamlined and expedited regularisation process.

Providing background on the communities, he noted that seven parcels of land in the Upper Molynes Road area were declared a special improvement area in 1978.

“Properties were acquired, infrastructure was upgraded, and the Ackee Walk community took shape. The scheme was subdivided into 79 lots, most of which were sold to the occupants,” Dr. Holness explained.

He pointed out that Jackson Town shares a similar origin, with properties at 311 to 315 Molynes Road declared a special improvement area in 1980.

“The intention was clear… improve conditions, regularise settlements, and place residents on a more secure footing. But as often happens in these matters, the process became complicated [and] was not carried through to its completion as it should have been,” the Prime Minister explained.

Dr. Holness said that following the declaration in late 2024, the Government was able to complete the regularisation process and begin systematic land registration.

He advised that the Government plans to declare and regularise multiple areas across the country.

“We have done declarations in St. Elizabeth, in St. Catherine, and we have done Westmoreland recently. We’re going across the country with this process of systematic registration, where it is the Government that is coming to you and saying ‘hey… we are ready to title you’,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness noted that the Government, under this exercise, provides assistance with surveying, legal representation, and adjudication for residents in need.

In his remarks, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, emphasised that the land titles issued represent far more than administrative documents.

“You are getting hope, you’re getting opportunity, you’re getting security, and you’re getting something [to pass on to your] children. Therefore, you must protect it, and you must encourage others to start the process as well,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Arlene Williams, said the ceremony underscores the Government’s commitment to enhancing the lives of Jamaicans through practical initiatives that foster security, stability, and economic opportunity.

“The titles being presented bring with them certainty, protection of property rights, greater opportunities for investment, and valuable assets that can be passed on to future generations,” she said.

Mrs. Williams urged residents who have outstanding matters preventing them from receiving their titles, to work with the Ministry and the National Land Agency to submit the required information to complete their applications.

Meanwhile, Jackson Town community representative and beneficiary, Rose Marie Pink, said the receipt of the titles marks the fulfilment of a long-held dream, offering security, pride, and peace of mind through legal landownership.

“A title is more than a document. It is a foundation upon which families can build, invest and create opportunities for future generations,” she affirmed.