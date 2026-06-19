Residents in Westmoreland Benefit from Medical Outreach Mission

Close to 1,000 people in Westmoreland benefited from a two-day medical and humanitarian outreach mission led by the Jamaica Nurses’ Association of Florida, that ended on June 18 in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The initiative, held under the banner of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, brought together a team of doctors, nurses, dentists and student volunteers from across the United States to provide free medical screenings, medication, and essential supplies to residents, students and community members in the parish.

According to Dr. Beverlin Allen, immediate past president of the association and coordinator of the mission, the outreach was organised in direct response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

She explained that volunteers travelled from Florida, Atlanta and several other parts of the United States to host the fair. They were equipped with EKG machines and an extensive supply of medication to meet a wide range of healthcare needs for the young and old.

A cardiologist from Miami was also on hand to assist patients requiring specialised care, she added.

“In addition to that, we’re taking care of our students. We’re assisting with the back-to-school efforts for students doing their medical clearance with us, and we have backpacks among various personal care items to give out,” Dr. Allen outlined.

The first day of the mission was held at the Godfrey Stewart High School in Savanna-la-Mar, where close to 200 students were seen and assisted with both healthcare needs and back-to-school documentation.

The second day shifted focus to a mix of students and wider community members of Westmoreland.

Dr. Allen said Jamaica Nurses’ Association of Florida has been carrying out missions in Jamaica for more than two decades, and this year’s effort was bolstered by several key partners.

Among them were the American Friends of Jamaica, Miami Dade College, Rachel Dixon Memorial Fund and others.

President of the Rachel Dixon Memorial Fund, Oswald Dixon, stated that the organisation has worked closely with the Jamaica Nurses’ Association of Florida for many years and remains committed to advancing both health and education in Jamaica.

“We are here with this mission today to support the communities. We are here to support all the communities that we have been involved with, and we are firm believers in health and education,” Mr. Dixon said.

He noted that the organisation currently sponsors five Jamaican students on scholarship and is preparing for another outreach effort at Devon Primary School in Manchester next month.

For residents like Lionel Campbell of Darling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, the outreach carried deep personal significance.

He pointed to the lasting impact of Hurricane Melissa on his community, noting that the support being offered through the mission has made a meaningful difference.

Another beneficiary, Aldina Dunn, of Big Bridge in the parish, welcomed the initiative and commended the organisers for bringing healthcare and other resources directly into the community.