Residents in St. James Receive Hot Meals and Care Packages

Residents in hurricane-affected communities, are receiving hot meals and care packages through a partnership between the St. James Municipal Corporation and Pure Ultra Lounge.

Following the distribution of packages on Sunday (November 9) on Fustic Road, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon told JIS News that the area, also referred to as ‘Train Line,’ has been severely impacted, with many residents losing their homes and belongings.

“Pure Ultra Lounge has partnered with us to supply hot meals to the residents here who have been significantly impacted. Their houses are down. You can see that they have lost everything. The place is in shambles. They [Pure Lounge] have also brought care packages that we are distributing to the residents,” he stated.

Mayor Vernon said that food and care package distribution will continue to the Barracks Road community, as part of ongoing relief efforts.

He added that cleanup teams have been working every day since the restoration exercise began, with heavy equipment deployed to remove debris and bulky waste from the affected areas.

Regarding water supply, Mayor Vernon confirmed that the National Water Commission (NWC) is working to restore services in the West Green and Catherine Hall communities

“I anticipate, based on updates and confirmations from the National Water Commission, that all the communities supplied by the Great River system should be on stream this week. Therefore, by Monday, we should have water in the West Green and Catherine Hall communities,” he said, noting that restored water will allow residents to wash their homes and yards, complementing the cleanup operations.

Mayor Vernon emphasized that these efforts are vital to returning the communities to a state of normalcy and encouraged residents to continue supporting the recovery activities in the parish.