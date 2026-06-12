Residents in Spanish Town Encouraged to Take Part in Town Hall Meeting on June 24

Residents and stakeholders in Spanish Town are being encouraged to participate in a town hall meeting later this month, aimed at strengthening engagement on healthcare issues and ongoing improvements to key medical facilities in the parish.

Speaking at the Monthly Meeting of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation on June 11, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Parish Manager for the Social Development Commission (SDC), Shana-Lee Archibald, said the forum forms part of the Health System Strengthening Programme being implemented under the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Miss Archibald advised that the meeting will be held on June 24 at the SDC office located at 8 Port Henderson Road, in the town, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

She explained that the session is intended to provide residents and stakeholders with an opportunity to discuss health-related matters and receive updates on ongoing improvements to healthcare facilities in Spanish Town, including the Spanish Town Hospital and the St. Jago Park Health Centre.

Miss Archibald noted that invitations have already been distributed and that all Councillors have been invited to attend the meeting.

The Parish Manager also announced plans to relaunch the St. Catherine Agency Network (SCAN), an interagency forum that brings together key stakeholders and agencies operating across the parish.

The relaunch is scheduled for June 29 at the SDC’s Spanish Town office, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Miss Archibald said the network serves as a platform for agencies to share information, discuss issues affecting communities, improve coordination and strengthen collaboration in implementing programmes and activities throughout St. Catherine.

She noted that the initiative is designed to enhance the delivery of services and foster greater cooperation among partner organisations.

The SDC, an agency of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, is mandated to empower citizens and facilitate their participation in an integrated, equitable and sustainable national development process.

The agency envisions a Jamaican society in which all citizens actively participate in development and benefit from good governance, economic prosperity, a sustainable environment and social well-being.